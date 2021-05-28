Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s economy sees strongest month of growth in 33 years

Economy flashed red light for 3rd straight month in April, indicating 'boom'

  312
By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/28 11:06
Taiwan's economy flashes red light in April.

Taiwan's economy flashes red light in April. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan's economy flashed a red light for the third consecutive month in April, reaching its highest level of growth in 33 years, according to the National Development Council (NDC).

Data released by the NDC on Thursday (May 27) showed that the country's composite index of monitoring indicators, which reflects the current economic situation, rose one point from March to 41 in April. The figure is the highest since May 1987.

The NDC uses a five-color system to denote the state of the country's economy, with blue signaling contraction, green indicating stable growth, and red suggesting a boom. The dual colors yellow-blue and yellow-red refer to a transition.

Despite Taiwan’s impressive economic performance in April, the NDC expects the ongoing local COVID-19 outbreak to have a negative impact on restaurants and wholesale and retail businesses in the next few months. It said the scale of the impact will be determined by how well the government is able to keep the pandemic situation under control.
National Development Council
NDC
economic indicators
Taiwan economy
economic climate

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's export orders surge for 14th straight month
Taiwan's export orders surge for 14th straight month
2021/05/21 12:44
Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June
Damage to Taiwan’s economic growth minimal if COVID surge contained by late June
2021/05/18 17:42
Taiwan eases tax burdens for businesses affected by COVID outbreak
Taiwan eases tax burdens for businesses affected by COVID outbreak
2021/05/17 16:55
Taiwan proposes $7.5 bln in spending as domestic COVID-19 cases rise
Taiwan proposes $7.5 bln in spending as domestic COVID-19 cases rise
2021/05/13 16:32
Taiwan's foreign talent recruitment bill passes preliminary reading
Taiwan's foreign talent recruitment bill passes preliminary reading
2021/05/11 16:24

Updated : 2021-05-28 12:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Tsai says China's meddling preventing Taiwan from getting Pfizer vaccine
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
Taipei mayor snaps at US for balking at vaccine aid
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow
150,000 Moderna doses to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow