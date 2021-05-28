Video shows Moderna vaccines being loaded onto plane for Taiwan

Moderna vaccines being loaded onto cargo plane in Luxembourg bound for Taiwan. (Facebook, gogogoeball photo) Moderna vaccines being loaded onto cargo plane in Luxembourg bound for Taiwan. (Facebook, gogogoeball photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Friday (May 28) posted a video showing the first batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines being loaded onto a plane headed for Taiwan.

Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Thursday evening (May 27) confirmed local media reports that a shipment of 150,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan Friday afternoon. Friday morning, Su uploaded a video on his Facebook page showing an air cargo container full of Moderna vaccine vials being loaded onto a China Airlines cargo plane in Luxembourg.

In the post, Su wrote that the plane had departed from Luxembourg at midnight Taiwan time. He confirmed it is slated to arrive in Taiwan at 3 p.m. and that it is carrying 150,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

He wrote that the various vaccines Taiwan has purchased are being delivered on schedule and added that the country's locally made jabs are progressing smoothly. Su pointed out that all imported vaccines must undergo strict inspections to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Until the vaccines are distributed, Su advised the public to take proper epidemic prevention measures to protect themselves and their family.