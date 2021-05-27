Alexa
COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2021 Virtual to open May 31

TAITRA will roll out COMPUTEXVirtual platform for the online trade show

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/27 18:03
(TAITRA photo)

(TAITRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — COMPUTEX 2021 Virtual, an online version of the leading global ICT and IoT show, will run from May 31 to June 30 and offer an exceptional exhibition experience to attendees, according to the organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

The event will take place on the COMPUTEXVirtual platform. According to the organizers, the event will feature three highlights.

Highlight #1: Top speakers to address groundbreaking technologies

During the CEO Keynotes section from May 31 to June 2, industry executives will discuss topics such as AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and other technology trends. Speakers include executives from Arm, AMD, Micron, Supermicro, and NXP Semiconductors.

The COMPUTEX Forum on June 2 and 3 will focus on key applications of AI, 5G, IoT, and electric vehicles.

Highlight #2: Virtual booths to showcase latest products

The #COMPUTEXVirtual platform will use AI and automation technology to create a digital journey for users by providing a personalized interactive experience, the organizer said, adding that visitors will be able to obtain the latest product information in real-time.

As innovative startups have been one of COMPUTEX's focuses, the organizers have built #InnoVEXVirtual as an exhibit area to help startups connect with the international community, according to TAITRA.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is bringing 18 startups from seven countries to join InnoVEX for the first time. In addition, InnoVEX will feature French, Korean, and Dutch pavilions as well as the "Garage+ 46 Must-See Startups" pavilion put together by Taiwan’s Epoch Foundation.

Highlight #3: Effective online platform to maximize matchmaking opportunities

“The #COMPUTEXVirtual will provide multiple effective, timely communication channels for exhibitors and visitors, including video conferencing, meeting requests, and instant messaging,” TAITRA said. Exhibitors can use AI technology to identify target audiences and promote products as well as the Hyper-Personalized Recommendations to help increase matchmaking accuracy.

To register as a visitor, an exhibitor, or to attend the keynotes and forums, please visit this site.


(YouTube, COMPUTEX TAIPEI video)
