Taiwan lychees popular overseas despite COVID pandemic

Subsidies, online campaigns helping to offset rising shipping fees

  284
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/27 16:50
Lychee trees in Kaohsiung 

Lychee trees in Kaohsiung  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lychees from Kaohsiung have succeeded in finding overseas markets despite the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said Thursday (May 27).

A combination of transportation subsidies, online marketing, and the recruitment of social media influencers have contributed to unexpected success for the tiny fruit, according to TSSDNews.

In Kaohsiung, a total of 3,088 hectares are devoted to cultivating lychees, which end up in Japan, Canada, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau. However, the higher shipping fees seen during the pandemic have necessitated subsidies to individual farmers, farming associations, and fruit traders.

The various measures helped kick off exports on May 20, raising the hopes of farmers in the city's Dashu District that neither COVID nor drought would affect their income, according to the report.
