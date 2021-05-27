Chubb Creates Consumer Lines Division in Asia Pacific; Appoints Glen Browne to New Leadership Role

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 May 2021 - Chubb today announced that it has appointed Glen Browne Division President, Consumer Lines, Asia Pacific with effect from 1 July 2021, in addition to his role as Deputy Regional President for Asia Pacific. In this newly created position, Mr. Browne will oversee the accident and health and personal lines businesses in the region. He will also have oversight for direct marketing, consumer partnerships and digital distribution for both the company's general and life insurance divisions in Asia Pacific. Mr. Browne will continue to be based in Singapore and report to Paul McNamee, Chubb's Regional President for Asia Pacific and he will work closely with Brad Bennett, Chubb Life's Chief Operating Officer.

"The new Consumer Lines division will bring to bear the full breadth of Chubb's capabilities to deliver the best customer product and service solutions in a seamless way, and agnostic to the product, channel and delivery method," said Mr. McNamee. "This is a response to the evolving customer and growing partnership dynamics of our business, which will necessitate the sharing of data, technology and talent to deliver superior customer and partnership outcomes."

Mr. Browne is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of industry experience. He joined the company, then known as ACE, in New Zealand in 2000 and has been promoted to roles of increasing responsibility over the course of his career, most recently to Deputy Regional President for Asia Pacific and Division President, Southeast Asia.

On this new role, Mr. McNamee said, "Glen has both breadth of experience across a number of our countries in General Management as well as depth of knowledge in the consumer space. He has the perfect blend of leadership and technical skills to steer the teams across the region to achieve our ambitious goals to grow our consumer business."





About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide.

Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.





#Chubb