Taiwan reports record 13 COVID deaths in one day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (May 27) reported 13 deaths from COVID-19, the most reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 13 more deaths from the coronavirus, topping the 11 deaths reported the previous day. This marks a new single-day record for deaths from the virus in Tawan and brings the country's total to 59.

Chen said the 13 deaths include cases include nine men and four women between the ages of 40 and 90.

The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 12-25, while the dates of diagnosis ranged between May 15 and 27. The dates of death ranged from May 24-26.

Among these deaths, nine patients had a history of chronic illness and 10 had recently been to Wanhua or were contacts of confirmed cases. Related epidemiological investigations are ongoing.