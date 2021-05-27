Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports record 13 COVID deaths in one day

Coronavirus death toll rises to 59 as country continues to log hundreds of new cases per day

  1261
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/27 16:14
(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (May 27) reported 13 deaths from COVID-19, the most reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 13 more deaths from the coronavirus, topping the 11 deaths reported the previous day. This marks a new single-day record for deaths from the virus in Tawan and brings the country's total to 59.

Chen said the 13 deaths include cases include nine men and four women between the ages of 40 and 90.

The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 12-25, while the dates of diagnosis ranged between May 15 and 27. The dates of death ranged from May 24-26.

Among these deaths, nine patients had a history of chronic illness and 10 had recently been to Wanhua or were contacts of confirmed cases. Related epidemiological investigations are ongoing.
Covid deaths
coronavirus deaths
COVID-19 deaths
Covid cases
coronavirus cases
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Ko says cases increasing in Taipei's 11 other districts
Ko says cases increasing in Taipei's 11 other districts
2021/05/26 18:47
Taiwan reports record 11 COVID deaths in one day
Taiwan reports record 11 COVID deaths in one day
2021/05/26 15:56
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
2021/05/26 14:28
Station attendant on Taipei's MRT Brown Line tests positive for COVID
Station attendant on Taipei's MRT Brown Line tests positive for COVID
2021/05/26 11:40
99 COVID patients on ventilators in Taiwan, 423 seriously ill
99 COVID patients on ventilators in Taiwan, 423 seriously ill
2021/05/26 11:12

Updated : 2021-05-27 18:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases