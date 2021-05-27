Foxconn founder looking for 10 million vaccine doses for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) wants to buy 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from overseas to distribute in Taiwan, reports said Thursday (May 27).

With the recent COVID-19 outbreak causing hundreds of local transmissions per day, the country’s need for more vaccines has been brought to the public's attention.

Gou and his Yonglin Foundation want to split the cost of the vaccines with Foxconn Technology 50-50. Senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Chairman Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌) have also been involved in the negotiations, CNA reported.

Gou hopes to benefit the country by importing vaccines and setting an example for others to follow suit, Yonglin Foundation Executive Director Amanda Liu (劉宥彤) told reporters, emphasizing that the tycoon believes that politics should be in the service of the economy. The real solution to the present situation is to have sufficient vaccines, Liu quoted Gou as saying.