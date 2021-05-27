Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Foxconn founder looking for 10 million vaccine doses for Taiwan

Terry Gou wants to split cost 50-50 with his former company

  187
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/27 15:33
Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou 

Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) wants to buy 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from overseas to distribute in Taiwan, reports said Thursday (May 27).

With the recent COVID-19 outbreak causing hundreds of local transmissions per day, the country’s need for more vaccines has been brought to the public's attention.

Gou and his Yonglin Foundation want to split the cost of the vaccines with Foxconn Technology 50-50. Senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Chairman Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌) have also been involved in the negotiations, CNA reported.

Gou hopes to benefit the country by importing vaccines and setting an example for others to follow suit, Yonglin Foundation Executive Director Amanda Liu (劉宥彤) told reporters, emphasizing that the tycoon believes that politics should be in the service of the economy. The real solution to the present situation is to have sufficient vaccines, Liu quoted Gou as saying.
vaccine
COVID-19
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
BioNTech
Pfizer
Terry Gou
Foxconn Technology Group
Yonglin Foundation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID
2021/05/26 20:58
Two Taiwanese restaurants fined NT$15,000 for flouting indoor-dining ban
Two Taiwanese restaurants fined NT$15,000 for flouting indoor-dining ban
2021/05/26 20:57
Taiwan to distribute 410,000 AstraZeneca jabs nationwide
Taiwan to distribute 410,000 AstraZeneca jabs nationwide
2021/05/26 20:44
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
2021/05/26 20:20
Taiwanese iPhone maker Foxconn to resume production at Vietnam factory
Taiwanese iPhone maker Foxconn to resume production at Vietnam factory
2021/05/26 19:59

Updated : 2021-05-27 15:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district