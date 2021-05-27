Alexa
Taiwan reports 401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 266 backlog cases

401 local COVID cases, 13 deaths both single-day record highs in Taiwan

  2486
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/27 14:12
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (May 27) reported 405 new coronavirus cases, 266 backlog cases, and a record 13 deaths, bringing the death toll to 59.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 405 new coronavirus cases, including four imported infections and 401 local cases, the highest amount reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic in Taiwan. Chen also announced 13 deaths and 266 cases that had been added retroactively, resulting in a total of 671 cases reported that day.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 190 males and 211 females between the ages of five and 100, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from April 26 to May 26. Of the cases, 177 were in New Taipei City, 130 in Taipei City, 18 in Taoyuan City, 15 in Keelung City, 14 in Kaohsiung City, 10 in Changhua County, seven in Taichung City, six in Hualien County, five each in Yilan and Hsinchu, four in Taitung, three in Pingtung, two each in Chiayi County and Lienchiang County, and one each in Miaoli County, Nantou County, and Yunlin County.

The 266 retroactively added cases include 140 males and 126 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 15 to May 26. The distribution of the cases was as follows: 146 in New Taipei City, 101 in Taipei City, five in Yilan County, four in Taoyuan County, three each in Changhua County and Taichung City, two in Keelung City, and one case each in Chiayi City and Tainan City.

Epidemiological investigations found that 152 cases had engaged in activities in Taipei's Wanhua, with 25 associated with tea parlors in that district. Another six cases are members of the Lions Club International group.

There are 117 cases still under investigation, with 222 from other known sources and 145 from unknown sources. Related epidemiological investigations are ongoing.
Updated : 2021-05-27 14:53 GMT+08:00

