Sino Malls support Government’s consumption voucher scheme by giving out over HK$20 million in rewards and exciting experiences

Partnership with AlipayHK on exclusive consumption voucher promotions Collaboration with livi bank from July on 210 x HK$5000 in cash rebate

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 May 2021 - In support of the Government's electronic consumption voucher scheme, major Sino Malls including tmtplaza, Olympian City and Citywalk are putting forward a series of promotions to give out over HK$20 million in rewards. Furthermore, Sino Group is presenting various exciting experiences featuring innovative technology with the aim of rewarding the public for their support, helping mall tenants generate business and accelerating economic recovery in Hong Kong.









Please click here to download photos





The first drop will be exclusive offers launched in partnership with AlipayHK, the most popular electronic wallet in Hong Kong, followed by the weekly "HK$5000 Cash Rebate Lucky Draw" organised with the lifestyle-oriented virtual bank livi bank, giving consumers opportunities to up their consumption power. In addition, during the consumption voucher scheme running period, customers spending with their credit card or via other electronic payment methods at Sino Malls will stand the chance to win rewards such as spending rebates and concert tickets.

Adding value to consumption vouchers through strategic partnership with AlipayHK

In support of the Government's consumption voucher scheme, Sino Group has announced today that it is entering into a strategic partnership with AlipayHK, one of the stored value facilities selected to participate in the scheme, to present welcome offers, discount coupons and exciting experiences.

Under this joint initiative, the public will be able to use the electronic consumption vouchers in conjunction with exclusive Sino Malls coupons to enjoy extra benefits. With an extensive merchant network, AlipayHK allows users to spend their consumption vouchers at different retailers, dining establishments and cinemas at Sino Malls with no spending limit. Starting from today, newly registered AlipayHK members will even receive a HK$70 e-coupon as a welcome reward.

HK$5,000 cash rebate lucky draw for 7 weeks from July to give out HK$1.05 million

Sino Malls are kicking off the summer season with the "HK$5000 Cash Rebate Lucky Draw", which will be launched in collaboration with virtual bank livi bank and running for 7 consecutive weeks starting July. Each week, 30 lucky winners will be drawn, making the total amount of cash rebate offered HK$1.05 million. Customers spending HK$300 or more at the participating Sino Malls can take part in the lucky draw once, and another time if they make the payment through livi bank. The lucky draw is also accumulative rather than cut off every week, meaning the greatest amount of cash rebate a single participant can earn is HK$35,000.

Meanwhile, members of Sino Malls' S+ REWARDS loyalty programme will receive an instant cash rebate of HK$250 by opening a livi bank account with a designated promo code. They can also earn up to HK$5,000 through the referral programme.

More irresistible offers to come

In addition to enjoying offers when using the electronic consumption vouchers at the participating Sino Malls via the designated stored value facility, customers can take part in Sino Malls' spending promotion by making payments with their credit card or via other electronic payment methods to win spending rebates, concert tickets and other attractive offers.

More promotions are to come. Stay tuned!





Terms and conditions apply to the promotions. Please refer to the campaign posters and website for details. Subject to change without notice.

About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong. It comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247) and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) as well as private companies held by the Ng Family.

The Group's core business is developing residential, office, industrial and retail properties for sale and investment. In addition to an extensive portfolio in Hong Kong, the Group has footprints in mainland China, Singapore and Australia. The Group has developed over 250 projects, spanning a total plot ratio area of over 84.6 million sq ft. Our core business is complemented by the gamut of property services encompassing management, security and environmental services We are also a key player in hotel and club management as well as car park operations.

With a team of over 11,000 dedicated professionals, we are committed to Creating Better Lifescapes. Lifescape is our vision – to build a better life together, where the community thrives in harmony by embracing green living and wellness, by engaging with all and pursuing meaningful designs, and by seeking innovation while respecting heritage and culture. Committed and together, we create a better community where people live, work and play.

The Group focuses its sustainability efforts on three areas, namely Green Living, Innovative Design, and Community Spirit. Sino Land Company Limited (083) has been a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series since September 2012 for its continual efforts in promoting sustainability.





About S+ REWARDS

Developed by Sino Group, Hong Kong's first multi-mall socialized interactive rewards program, S+ REWARDS, covers the Group's four flagship malls, tmtplaza, Olympian City, Citywalk and China Hong Kong City. The 'S' in S+ REWARDS stands for Sino Malls, Social, and Spending Rewards. It is a socialized interactive rewards program that links up all shopping malls under the Sino Group and connects people at the same time.

Customers can download the S+ REWARDS app for free. It can connect them to over 750 merchants in the Group's four flagship malls. One simple app with no physical card, customers can shop and spend across the four flagship malls anytime to earn points and enjoy different exciting offers and rewards. In addition to offers and rewards from the S+ REWARDS program, the interactive features of the S+ REWARDS app allow customers to share promotional offers, favorites and best buys, discounts, and other shopping tips or experiences with their friends. Combining games with shopping experience, S+ REWARDS features various special activities and interactive games for customers to win festival-specific or time-limited offers.





#SinoGroup

About AlipayHK

The AlipayHK electronic wallet is operated by Alipay Financial Services (HK) Limited (Stored Value Facility Licence number: SVF0004) and regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Alipay Payment Services (HK) Limited is a joint venture established by Ant Group, a parent company of "Alipay", and the CK Hutchison Holding Limited, a multinational conglomerate spanning over 50 countries.

Currently, over 100,000 local retail outlets support the AlipayHK electronic wallet for payment, covering large chain stores, convenient stores, supermarkets, fresh markets, restaurants and others. Features of the AlipayHK electronic wallet include transportation, cross-border payment, P2P transfer, Lucky Money, blockchain remittance, bill payment, Quick Reward Coupon eShop, Taobao and TMall payments, purchase of insurance products offered by third parties, e-coupons, etc, making Hong Kong residents' lives more convenient by integrating mobile payment into daily lives.

About livi bank

Hong Kong based, livi bank is backed by BOC Hong Kong (Holdings), JD Technology and the Jardine Matheson Group, which together bring to livi a unique range of benefits in terms of financial strength, technological expertise and marketing excellence. With the goal to foster digital innovation, promote financial inclusion and enhance customer experiences, livi brings a unique, brand-new and different banking experience to Hong Kong. Taking an innovative approach, livi provides customers with flexible solutions anytime and anywhere and the benefits of ecosystem partnerships that complement their everyday lives. livi's outstanding service to its customers has received widespread industry recognition. The bank earned a 'Gold Certificate' at the Privacy-Friendly Awards 2021 from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data; won the 'Outstanding Customer Reward Programme in Virtual Banking' from ET Net's FinTech Awards 2020; and was named 'Excellent Brand of Fintech (Virtual Bank)' by Metro Finance's Hong Kong Leaders' Choice Brand Awards 2021.