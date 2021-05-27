Taiwan Navy showcases upgraded cannons in live-fire drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Navy recently conducted target practice in order to maintain combat readiness despite the ongoing epidemic situation.

The Naval Command pointed out on Wednesday (May 26) that the fleet had been organized into training detachments to carry out the "110-1 intensive training exercise." Personnel participating in the live-fire drills, which took place Monday, carried out their tasks in accordance with Navy guidelines and successfully completed them, the command said.

The intensive training session was conducted to inspect the performance of the sailors as well as the guns involved, including the Mk 75 cannon, the Mk 45 cannon, and the Phalanx close-in weapons system, Liberty Times reported.

Military officials noted that the Mk 75 cannons fitted on many of the Navy’s ships have been upgraded with an improved configuration, which increases the rate of fire to 100 rounds per minute. This faster firing rate will be useful in defending against subsonic missiles. At present, the improved cannons are only installed on the Kang Ding-class and Cheng Kung-class frigates.

The Navy posted photos of the live-fire exercise on its Facebook page, displaying its vessels' onboard weapons.