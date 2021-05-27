Worker at Taiwan's TSMC confirmed with COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese chip titan TSMC said Wednesday (May 26) that another employee has tested positive for COVID-19 but claimed the latest infection would not affect company operations.

Following the diagnosis of an employee over the weekend, TSMC announced Wednesday that another worker has tested positive for the disease. The latest case is in New Taipei City and has mild symptoms.

The firm's internal epidemic prevention committee carried out contact tracing on the employee and found 10 contacts. Of these, some have entered home isolation, while others have started self-health monitoring.

The company pledged that it will monitor the health of its employees on a daily basis and provide the necessary assistance to facilitate follow-up tracking. It has also completed disinfection of the infected employee's workplace as well as public areas and emphasized that the incident will not affect company operations.

TSMC said epidemic prevention, safety, and the protection of employees' health is its primary consideration and that it will continue to implement a combination of work from home and office work. In addition to strengthening existing epidemic prevention measures, the company said it is continuing to pay close attention to the developments with the epidemic and updates related to contingency measures.

In addition, in order to protect personal assets and comply with laws and regulations, TSMC stated that in the future, it will not explain the details of confirmed cases, and all relevant information will be based on public statements by the government.