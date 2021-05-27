Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Worker at Taiwan's TSMC confirmed with COVID

TSMC announces second employee confirmed with coronavirus, denies it affects operations

  965
By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/27 12:45
(TSMC photo)

(TSMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese chip titan TSMC said Wednesday (May 26) that another employee has tested positive for COVID-19 but claimed the latest infection would not affect company operations.

Following the diagnosis of an employee over the weekend, TSMC announced Wednesday that another worker has tested positive for the disease. The latest case is in New Taipei City and has mild symptoms.

The firm's internal epidemic prevention committee carried out contact tracing on the employee and found 10 contacts. Of these, some have entered home isolation, while others have started self-health monitoring.

The company pledged that it will monitor the health of its employees on a daily basis and provide the necessary assistance to facilitate follow-up tracking. It has also completed disinfection of the infected employee's workplace as well as public areas and emphasized that the incident will not affect company operations.

TSMC said epidemic prevention, safety, and the protection of employees' health is its primary consideration and that it will continue to implement a combination of work from home and office work. In addition to strengthening existing epidemic prevention measures, the company said it is continuing to pay close attention to the developments with the epidemic and updates related to contingency measures.

In addition, in order to protect personal assets and comply with laws and regulations, TSMC stated that in the future, it will not explain the details of confirmed cases, and all relevant information will be based on public statements by the government.
TSMC
Covid case
Covid infection
coronavirus case
COVID-19 infection

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC tight-lipped on reports of project with Sony
Taiwan’s TSMC tight-lipped on reports of project with Sony
2021/05/26 16:00
Taiwan’s TSMC, MediaTek among top 10 semiconductor companies
Taiwan’s TSMC, MediaTek among top 10 semiconductor companies
2021/05/26 12:10
Taiwan’s TSMC looking to hire recent college grads for Arizona facility
Taiwan’s TSMC looking to hire recent college grads for Arizona facility
2021/05/26 11:32
Chipmakers expected to raise prices in 3rd quarter
Chipmakers expected to raise prices in 3rd quarter
2021/05/25 14:33
TSMC to donate 'contactless' COVID testing stations across Taiwan
TSMC to donate 'contactless' COVID testing stations across Taiwan
2021/05/23 16:44

Updated : 2021-05-27 14:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district