Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID

Changhua County man lived in area under water rationing amid drought

  521
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 20:58
Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (left) (Changhua County Government photo)

Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (left) (Changhua County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The drought in Taiwan is wreaking havoc in new ways every day, as a Changhua County man living in a water-rationed area recently caught COVID-19 after showering at his sister’s house, per CNA.

At a briefing on Wednesday (May 26), Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) said she was relieved to announce only two new cases of the disease in the county. Since May 13, the county has had a total of 111 cases, with 1,271 residents undergoing home quarantine and a positive test rate of 1.39 percent.

One of the two new cases was infected by their daughter, who returned from school in northern Taiwan after contracting the illness from a classmate, the commissioner said.

The other case was a man in his 70s who went to his sister’s house to shower on account of water usage restrictions during the drought. The man had no idea all five members of his sister’s family were sick, and the trip proved to be disastrous, as he soon joined them as a confirmed coronavirus case.

The commissioner urged people returning from northern Taiwan to isolate and self-monitor their health for 14 days.
Changhua County
COVID-19
drought
shower
northern Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Station attendant on Taipei's MRT Brown Line tests positive for COVID
Station attendant on Taipei's MRT Brown Line tests positive for COVID
2021/05/26 11:40
Taiwan health minister consults with EU office on COVID developments
Taiwan health minister consults with EU office on COVID developments
2021/05/26 11:03
Taipei City Hospital workers plead for help amid COVID onslaught
Taipei City Hospital workers plead for help amid COVID onslaught
2021/05/26 10:42
Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins
Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins
2021/05/26 10:03
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
2021/05/25 21:47

Updated : 2021-05-26 22:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases