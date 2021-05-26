Taiwanese man with no water goes to his sister’s house to shower, catches COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The drought in Taiwan is wreaking havoc in new ways every day, as a Changhua County man living in a water-rationed area recently caught COVID-19 after showering at his sister’s house, per CNA.

At a briefing on Wednesday (May 26), Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) said she was relieved to announce only two new cases of the disease in the county. Since May 13, the county has had a total of 111 cases, with 1,271 residents undergoing home quarantine and a positive test rate of 1.39 percent.

One of the two new cases was infected by their daughter, who returned from school in northern Taiwan after contracting the illness from a classmate, the commissioner said.

The other case was a man in his 70s who went to his sister’s house to shower on account of water usage restrictions during the drought. The man had no idea all five members of his sister’s family were sick, and the trip proved to be disastrous, as he soon joined them as a confirmed coronavirus case.

The commissioner urged people returning from northern Taiwan to isolate and self-monitor their health for 14 days.