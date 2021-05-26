Taiwan to distribute 410,000 AstraZeneca jabs nationwide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed the inspection of 410,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and will distribute the first 150,000 to frontline medical staff across the country beginning Thursday (May 27).

Officials said the inspection, a key element of quality control, was finished by 5 p.m. Wednesday (May 26), CNA reported. The shipment arrived in Taiwan from the Netherlands on May 19 and was obtained through the COVAX platform.

The inspected boxes will be sealed and handed over to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for distribution. A total of 150,000 doses will be used for doctors and nurses working with COVID patients, especially in Taipei City and New Taipei City, the two hotspots in the current outbreak.

The first samples of the Moderna vaccine have also arrived in Taiwan for testing purposes, but it is not clear yet when the bulk of the 5.05 million Moderna doses the country signed up for will arrive, officials said.