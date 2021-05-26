Taiwan tightens 5 rules under Level 3 alert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to bring coronavirus infections under control, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Wednesday (May 26) that it is toughening up five rules under Level 3 restrictions.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that Taiwan will immediately strengthen five epidemic prevention measures under its Level 3 alert to better gird the community's line of defense. The five rules apply to mask-wearing, leisure and entertainment venues, restaurants, weddings and funerals, and religious gatherings.

Masks

The CECC has ended its lenient policy of "persuading" people caught not wearing face masks. Now, individuals seen not wearing a mask in public will be fined immediately between NT$3,000 (US$103) and NT$15,000, without any warnings.

Entertainment venues

All leisure and entertainment venues must suspend operations. If a venue is found to be flouting the regulations, the owners, managers, customers, and other parties present will be punished in accordance with the law.

Restaurants and stores

Eateries are not allowed to have dine-in customers and can only offer takeout. Stores and supermarkets must strengthen their crowd control measures, while customers are urged to buy more at once and cut down on the frequency of visits.

Weddings and funerals

People holding weddings and funerals are not allowed to invite guests or serve any group meals.

Religious gatherings

All religious gatherings are banned and places of worship are not to be open to the public.

