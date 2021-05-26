Alexa
Taiwanese iPhone maker Foxconn to resume production at Vietnam factory

Plant in Bac Giang Province produces iPads and Mac Books for Apple

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 19:59
A Foxconn factory in Vietnam's Bac Giang Province could resume operations as soon as May 28 

A Foxconn factory in Vietnam's Bac Giang Province could resume operations as soon as May 28  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A factory in the north of Vietnam owned by Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, might be allowed to resume operations as early as Friday (May 28) following COVID-19 prevention measures.

The local government was drawing up a list of enterprises that passed inspections, and Foxconn’s factory in the province of Bac Giang was one of the sites likely to feature on it, CNA reported Wednesday (May 26).

The plant at the Van Trung Industrial Park has been closed since May 18 as the pandemic expanded across Vietnam. Its main function is manufacturing iPads and Mac Book laptops for Apple Inc., according to the Liberty Times.

The Taiwanese group recently also suffered slight setbacks in India, as the COVID pandemic affected its operations there, leading to the repatriation of Taiwanese managers.
