Two Taiwanese restaurants fined NT$15,000 for flouting indoor-dining ban

Those who evade inspection will be penalized with fines ranging from NT$60,000-300,000

  567
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 20:57
(Chiayi County Health Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two restaurants in Chiayi County in southwestern Taiwan were slapped with a NT$15,000 (US$517) fine each on Tuesday (May 25) for flouting the nationwide indoor-dining ban, CNA reported.

To enforce the newly instituted ban, Chiayi County launched an inspection tour on Tuesday, visiting more than 600 dining venues across the county, the report said. The authorities found tables and chairs inside two restaurants that appeared set up for indoor dining as well as a worker without a mask in another establishment.

Chiayi County Health Bureau Director Zhao Wen-hua (趙紋華) said the authorities immediately issued a fine of NT$15,000 to each of the three owners.

Zhao urged the public to practice discipline and abide by the ban. Violators will be fined between NT$3,000-15,000. Owners who evade inspection will be penalized by fines ranging from NT$60,000-300,000.
