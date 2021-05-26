Alexa
Taiwanese tire makers face US anti-dumping tariffs

MOEA will defend Taiwan's case at hearings

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 19:58
Taiwanese tires face tariffs in the U.S. (Facebook, Maxxis photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese tire makers could soon face anti-dumping tariffs of up to more than 100 percent in the United States, but the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Tuesday (May 25) it would testify at public hearings that Taiwan’s exports did not harm U.S. manufacturers.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the list of tariffs for tire makers in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and South Korea on Monday, but the U.S. International Trade Commission will still conduct an investigation before voting on a final decision in July.

Taiwanese companies face a widely varying range of punitive measures, with tariffs for Nankang Rubber Tire Corporation at 101.84 percent, for Cheng Shin Rubber Co. at 20.04 percent, and for others at 84.75 percent, CNA reported.

The tariffs are specifically targeting tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks, which does not necessarily represent a large proportion of the Taiwanese companies’ production, reports said.

According to the MOEA, Taiwanese representative offices in the U.S. will be present at public hearings to put Taiwan’s case across that its companies’ tire exports are not priced unfairly low and have not damaged U.S. competitors.
