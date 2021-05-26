Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Germany, Japan, allies voice support for Taiwan on 2nd day of WHA

Speakers call for more solidarity, less politics

  229
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 17:20
Major nations and diplomatic allies speak out in favor of Taiwan at the WHA 

Major nations and diplomatic allies speak out in favor of Taiwan at the WHA  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Countries like Germany, Japan, and New Zealand, as well as diplomatic allies, voiced support for Taiwan’s case for observer status on Tuesday (May 25), the second day of the World Health Assembly (WHA), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The delegations emphasized that in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the global community cannot afford to leave out any part of the world, CNA reported.

German health ministry official Bjoern Kuemmel told a committee meeting that the pandemic could only be defeated if the principle of tolerance becomes paramount. If the safety of everybody cannot be guaranteed, then nobody’s safety can be guaranteed, he said, adding that the world cannot afford any blind spots on its map.

An official at Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, Takei Sadaharu (武井貞治), said the WHA should study regional examples of success in the fight against COVID, including that of Taiwan.

At the full assembly, New Zealand Health Minister Andrew Little called for global solidarity and opposed the politicization of health issues, while Czech delegate Michal Kaplan said the World Health Organization (WHO) should behave like a professional organization and stay away from politics.

Taiwan’s diplomatic allies also joined the fray, with Honduran Health Secretary Alba Consuelo Flores calling Taiwan to be admitted as an observer. Mary Isaac, the minister for health and wellness in Saint Lucia, mentioned Taiwan’s record in the fight against COVID as well as its supply of technology and aid to other countries as evidence of the nation's ability to contribute to global health, MOFA said.
World Health Assembly
WHA
World Health Organization
WHO
COVID-19
pandemic
Taiwan diplomatic allies

RELATED ARTICLES

Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins
Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins
2021/05/26 10:03
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
2021/05/25 21:47
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district
2021/05/25 21:13
University of Taipei clears out dorms during capital's ongoing COVID crisis
University of Taipei clears out dorms during capital's ongoing COVID crisis
2021/05/25 19:23
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
2021/05/25 18:42

Updated : 2021-05-26 18:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store