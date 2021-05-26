Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan vice president urges greater empathy for COVID patients

‘We are fighting the virus, not the patient’: Lai

  391
By Martin Greene, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 16:40
Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te

Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) took to Facebook Wednesday (May 26) to encourage greater empathy for COVID-19 patients amid the country’s worsening outbreak.

Speaking to those suffering from the disease as well as their families, the vice president expressed sympathy and concern. He said that as the pandemic has heated up, the danger of stigmatizing patients has increased, per CNA.

Lai mentioned that Taiwan’s homeless population is experiencing a particularly dark time, as the places where they eat and drink — the streets — now require masks to be worn at all times. He added that many homeless feel they cannot even remove their masks while sleeping for fear of attracting the ire of the public.

The doctor-turned-politician said that while it is natural for people to feel some anxiety about encountering infected persons, COVID patients are, in fact, more worried than anyone else, and they need psychological support, not mistrust.

“Although they can't shake hands and hug, a gentle look or smile can also make them feel at ease,” Lai wrote.

The vice president closed by writing that although no one can avoid the pandemic, he implores the public to be considerate for others in addition to following epidemic-prevention guidelines.
Lai Ching-te
William Lai
Taiwan
pandemic
COVID-19
coronavirus
empathy

RELATED ARTICLES

Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins
Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins
2021/05/26 10:03
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
2021/05/25 21:47
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district
2021/05/25 21:13
Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan
Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan
2021/05/25 21:00
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
2021/05/25 20:43

Updated : 2021-05-26 18:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store