Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's employment slump to continue: Job bank

104 Corporation says job vacancies decreased 10% over 3 weeks due to COVID

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 16:07
(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI （Taiwan News）— Job vacancies in Taiwan have dropped 10 percent in the past three weeks amid a surge of COVID-19 cases, with only one-third of industries either maintaining the same level of recruitment or increasing hiring efforts, 104 Corporation said Wednesday (May 26).

Huang Yu-chun (黃于純), the job bank's general manager, pointed out that industries such as finance, semiconductors, computers, electronics, and optical product manufacturing were less affected by the nationwide Level 3 restrictions. In fact, jobs available in the financial industry have risen from 13,000 to 14,000, he said.

However, the catering, advertising, accommodation, retail, and wholesale industries saw a notable drop in employment opportunities, with 11,871 positions closed in the catering field alone.

Huang said that the employment slump is likely to continue for the upcoming job-hunting season, and he suggested that those seeking work look to industries less impacted by the coronavirus. Regarding job positions, Huang said those related to the domestic market should be avoided and encouraged people to find work related to exporting and e-commerce.

The recent wave of COVID cases has worried many in Taiwan. A survey conducted by 104 between May 22 and 24 revealed that more than 63 percent out of a pool of 803 respondents are uneasy about the epidemic, a significant increase from last year's 40.9 percent.

Career anxiety is another issue job applicants face. About 72.3 percent of 104's users are currently seeking work, and 76 percent report receiving fewer invitations to interviews or have had deferrals or cancelations due to the outbreak.
job bank
job seeker
job cut
Taiwan
employment
jobs in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
2021/05/25 21:47
Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan
Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan
2021/05/25 21:00
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
2021/05/25 20:43
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
2021/05/25 20:00
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
2021/05/25 18:42

Updated : 2021-05-26 18:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store