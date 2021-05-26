Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC tight-lipped on reports of project with Sony

Taiwanese semiconductor giant rarely works with overseas partners

  365
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 16:00
TSMC is not commenting on a Japanese media report about a project with Sony 

TSMC is not commenting on a Japanese media report about a project with Sony  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said Wednesday (May 26) that it would not comment on a media report saying it plans to build a factory in Japan in collaboration with electronics giant Sony Corporation.

Japanese publication Nikkan said the two companies would work together to invest 1 trillion yen (NT$255.35 billion) in a plant near the southern city of Kumamoto.

However, the Taiwanese company told reporters it would not comment on the Japanese report. The world’s largest contract chipmaker does not usually collaborate with others, CNA reported, mentioning its fabs in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Nanjing and its project in the U.S. state of Arizona.

By the end of the year, it will complete the construction of a center in Japan dedicated to researching 3D integrated circuits. However, Japanese media have repeatedly mentioned the possibility of other projects.

According to the Nikkan report, TSMC’s project with Sony will focus on manufacturing technology for 20 to 40-nanometer chips for cars, machinery, and home appliances.
TSMC
Sony
semiconductors
semiconductor industry
Kumamoto
Nikkan

RELATED ARTICLES

Chipmakers expected to raise prices in 3rd quarter
Chipmakers expected to raise prices in 3rd quarter
2021/05/25 14:33
US chip funding could result in seven to 10 new factories -officials
US chip funding could result in seven to 10 new factories -officials
2021/05/25 10:36
TSMC to donate 'contactless' COVID testing stations across Taiwan
TSMC to donate 'contactless' COVID testing stations across Taiwan
2021/05/23 16:44
TSMC, Nanya, Wistron confirm COVID infections among Taiwanese employees
TSMC, Nanya, Wistron confirm COVID infections among Taiwanese employees
2021/05/22 18:17
US warns Taiwan's TSMC not solution to China threat
US warns Taiwan's TSMC not solution to China threat
2021/05/22 15:51

Updated : 2021-05-26 18:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store