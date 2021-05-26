Taiwan’s TSMC tight-lipped on reports of project with Sony

TSMC is not commenting on a Japanese media report about a project with Sony TSMC is not commenting on a Japanese media report about a project with Sony (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said Wednesday (May 26) that it would not comment on a media report saying it plans to build a factory in Japan in collaboration with electronics giant Sony Corporation.

Japanese publication Nikkan said the two companies would work together to invest 1 trillion yen (NT$255.35 billion) in a plant near the southern city of Kumamoto.

However, the Taiwanese company told reporters it would not comment on the Japanese report. The world’s largest contract chipmaker does not usually collaborate with others, CNA reported, mentioning its fabs in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Nanjing and its project in the U.S. state of Arizona.

By the end of the year, it will complete the construction of a center in Japan dedicated to researching 3D integrated circuits. However, Japanese media have repeatedly mentioned the possibility of other projects.

According to the Nikkan report, TSMC’s project with Sony will focus on manufacturing technology for 20 to 40-nanometer chips for cars, machinery, and home appliances.