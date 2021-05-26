Taiwan reports record 11 COVID deaths in one day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (May 26) reported 11 deaths from COVID-19, the most reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that 11 residents of Taiwan have died from the coronavirus, nearly double the amount reported the previous day. This marks a single-day record for deaths from the virus in Tawan and brings the country's total to 46.

Chen said that the 11 deaths include case Nos. 2,865, 2,877, 3,305, 3,213, 3,980, 4,273, 4,373, 4,666, 4,984, 5,098, and 5,869. They include nine men and two women between the ages of 50 and 70.

The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 7-25, while the date of diagnoses ranged between May 21 and May 26. The dates of death ranged from May 23-25.

Among these deaths, seven patients had a history of chronic illness, and nine had a record of activities in epidemic hotspot Wanhua District or were contacts of confirmed cases. Related epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 413,389 COVID-19 tests, with 359,139 coming back negative. Out of the 6,091 confirmed cases, 1,120 were imported, 4,918 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 14 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.