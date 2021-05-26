Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s Nantou pushes nation to allow Chinese BioNTech vaccine purchases

Nantou County commissioner urges Taiwan to import Chinese vaccines to supplement supply

  1172
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 15:43
(Twitter, BioNTech_Group photo)

(Twitter, BioNTech_Group photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) on Wednesday (May 26) called on the central government to allow the county to independently purchase Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from China, urging the Tsai administration to set aside politics amid a vaccine shortage and spike in coronavirus cases in the country, CNA reported.

Lin told the media Wednesday that even though the central government has acquired limited shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the quantity of doses still severely insufficient for Taiwan to cope with its fast-spreading outbreak. County residents are nervous about the situation and hope the central government can obtain the Pfizer vaccine for them, according to the commissioner.

If the central government has difficulty purchasing vaccines, it should consider allowing local governments to get them for their residents, Lin suggested.

The commissioner said he will contact other like-minded counties, cities, or companies who also wish to obtain the Pfizer vaccine from China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. and then apply to Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a drug permit license before importing the jabs, per CNA.

The commissioner added that the county government has sent an official letter to the FDA requesting permission to handle the purchase of vaccines itself.
BNT vaccine
BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Nantou Count
COVID-19
AstraZeneca
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co.
FDA

RELATED ARTICLES

Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins
Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins
2021/05/26 10:03
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
2021/05/25 21:47
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district
2021/05/25 21:13
University of Taipei clears out dorms during capital's ongoing COVID crisis
University of Taipei clears out dorms during capital's ongoing COVID crisis
2021/05/25 19:23
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
2021/05/25 18:42

Updated : 2021-05-26 18:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store