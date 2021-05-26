Taiwan’s Nantou pushes nation to allow Chinese BioNTech vaccine purchases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen (林明溱) on Wednesday (May 26) called on the central government to allow the county to independently purchase Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from China, urging the Tsai administration to set aside politics amid a vaccine shortage and spike in coronavirus cases in the country, CNA reported.

Lin told the media Wednesday that even though the central government has acquired limited shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the quantity of doses still severely insufficient for Taiwan to cope with its fast-spreading outbreak. County residents are nervous about the situation and hope the central government can obtain the Pfizer vaccine for them, according to the commissioner.

If the central government has difficulty purchasing vaccines, it should consider allowing local governments to get them for their residents, Lin suggested.

The commissioner said he will contact other like-minded counties, cities, or companies who also wish to obtain the Pfizer vaccine from China’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. and then apply to Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a drug permit license before importing the jabs, per CNA.

The commissioner added that the county government has sent an official letter to the FDA requesting permission to handle the purchase of vaccines itself.