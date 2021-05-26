Taiwan’s Asus releases ROG Phone 5 in the US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Asus ROG Phone 5 is now available for sale in the U.S. on the company’s official website for the price of US$999.99.

Asus’ latest gaming phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 2,448 x 1,080 resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

The ROG Phone 5 comes with 6,000 mAh of total battery capacity, which is split between two 3,000 mAh cells. It takes about an hour to top off the phone using an in-box 65-watt charger; however, it does not support wireless charging.

The ROG 5 has 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage for the basic model. The gaming phone sports virtual AirTrigger buttons, front-facing stereo speakers, and even brings back the headphone jack.

Asus also offers two beefed up and pricier versions of the ROG Phone 5, the Pro which comes equipped with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage, while the Ultimate has 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The Pro and Ultimate will also come with a cooling attachment and have an extra display on the back of the device.

The company said those versions will be available in the U.S. sometime during the third quarter of this year.