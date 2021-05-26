COVID patients from Greater Taipei to be transferred to other parts of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — COVID-19 patients from Taipei and New Taipei will be diverted to other municipalities in Taiwan to better utilize the country’s medical resources.

Taipei City Hospital Labor Union has pleaded for assistance, saying that the capital’s public medical systems, which are tackling the new surge of cases, are on the brink of a “collapse.”

In response, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Deputy Chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced on Wednesday (May 26) some of the confirmed cases in the north will be transferred to other parts of the country to optimize the use of limited resources.

CECC Chief and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) dismissed the claim that the nation's medical systems are collapsing but added COVID patient relocation will be coordinated in collaboration with the nation’s six emergency operation centers.

As hospitals become overwhelmed amid the spike in cases, the CECC has adopted the practice of moving asymptomatic patients and those with minor symptoms to dedicated COVID hotels. Only cases in serious conditions are hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the CECC is reviewing the country’s protocols for discharging COVID patients. Those hospitalized for 10 days after testing positive and with low viral load (CT value above 30) will be discharged and are subject to a week’s self-health monitoring. Those regarded as still contagious will be sent to centralized quarantine centers.