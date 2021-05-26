Taiwanese TV reporter tests positive for COVID

A reporter at CTS has been confirmed as a COVID case, but he did not visit the Taipei head office recently A reporter at CTS has been confirmed as a COVID case, but he did not visit the Taipei head office recently (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A reporter at CTS network has been confirmed as a COVID-19 patient, but he was infected by a relative and did not recently visit the office, the media company said Wednesday (May 26).

As Taiwan confirms hundreds of new domestic transmissions per day, the coronavirus has started to expand to a number of professions, including police officers, politicians’ aides, and media personnel.

CTS announced Wednesday that a reporter on leave had tested positive for COVID, but as he had not visited the offices or worked with any colleague for three days before the test results. Thus, nobody at the company was listed as a contact, CNA reported.

The journalist started his leave on May 19 and reported to CTS this week that a relative had tested positive. The company then asked him to undergo a COVID test, which resulted in a positive result on Tuesday (May 25).

The reporter’s colleagues, who were also on leave, were asked to be tested as well and to stay at home self-monitoring their health, while the CTS building in Taipei City was completely disinfected for a second time in a week.

Earlier reports said that a journalist for Eastern Broadcasting Co. had tested positive for COVID, but a later PCR test showed the contrary, so that person was not listed as a coronavirus case.