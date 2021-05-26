Taiwan reports 302 local COVID cases, 11 deaths, 331 backlog cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (May 26) reported 304 new coronavirus cases, 331 backlog cases, and a record 11 deaths, bringing the death toll to 46.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 304 new coronavirus cases, including two imported infections and 302 local cases. Chen also announced 11 deaths and 331 cases added retroactively, resulting in a total of 635 cases reported that day.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 158 males and 144 females between the ages of 5 and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 8-25. Of the cases, 152 were in New Taipei City, 87 in Taipei City, 21 in Taoyuan City, 13 in Keelung City, nine in Taichung City, four in Hsinchu County, two cases each in Pingtung County, Yunlin County, Tainan Cty, Yilan City, Kaohsiung City, and Changhua County, and one case each in Hualien County, Chiayi City, Taitung County, and Lienchiang County.

The 331 retroactively added cases include 160 males and 171 females between the ages of 5 and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 13-25. As for location, 221 were in Taipei City, 102 were in New Taipei City, three in Taoyuan City, two each in Keelung City and Taichung City, and one case in Miaoli County.

Epidemiological investigations found that 209 cases had engaged in activities in Taipei's Wanhua, with 35 associated with tea parlors in that district. Another three cases are members of the Lions Club International group.

There are 94 cases still under investigation, with 170 from other known sources and 122 from unknown sources. Related epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said that the 11 coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday include case Nos. 2865, 2877, 3305, 3213, 3980, 4273, 4373, 4666, 4984, 5098, and 5869. They include nine males and two females between the ages of 50 and 70.

The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 7-25, while the date of diagnoses ranged between May 21 and May 26. The dates of death ranged from May 23-25.

Among these deaths, seven patients had a history of chronic illnesses and nine had a record of activities in Wanhua or were contacts of confirmed cases. Related epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

Imported cases

Among the two imported cases reported Wednesday, case No. 5,646 is a Chinese man in his 20s who came to Taiwan on May 1. After he completed his quarantine and self-health monitoring, he underwent a self-paid coronavirus test on May 24 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 26.

Case No. 5,891 is a Taiwanese man in his 50s who had symptoms of the virus while in India and tested positive on May 5. He took an emergency medical charter flight from India to Taiwan on May 14 and was admitted to a hospital upon arrival.

During his hospitalization, he was tested again for the virus and the results came back positive on May 26.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 413,389 COVID-19 tests, with 359,139 coming back negative. Out of the 6,091 confirmed cases, 1,120 were imported, 4,918 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

Fourteen people were removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 46 individuals have succumbed to the disease in the country.

The CECC reminds the public that under Level 3 restrictions, they are required to wear a mask at all times when stepping out of their home. It has also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10.