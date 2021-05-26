Taiwan Golden Melody Awards ceremony postponed

The Golden Melody Awards ceremony will be postponed due to the pandemic. (Facebook, GMA photo) The Golden Melody Awards ceremony will be postponed due to the pandemic. (Facebook, GMA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture on Wednesday (May 26) announced that the Golden Melody Awards ceremony would be postponed due to the pandemic.

The ministry stated that the Central Epidemic Command Center on Tuesday extended the national Level 3 alert until June 14. Hence, the government decided to postpone the ceremony after discussions.

The ministry said they have organized a Plan B. Scheduling details will be announced at a later date.

The GMA ceremony was slated to kick off on June 26 at Taipei Arena. For more information, please visit the official website.