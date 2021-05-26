Alexa
Taiwan Golden Melody Awards ceremony postponed

Rescheduled date yet to be announced

  350
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 13:43
The Golden Melody Awards ceremony will be postponed due to the pandemic. (Facebook, GMA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture on Wednesday (May 26) announced that the Golden Melody Awards ceremony would be postponed due to the pandemic.

The ministry stated that the Central Epidemic Command Center on Tuesday extended the national Level 3 alert until June 14. Hence, the government decided to postpone the ceremony after discussions.

The ministry said they have organized a Plan B. Scheduling details will be announced at a later date.

The GMA ceremony was slated to kick off on June 26 at Taipei Arena. For more information, please visit the official website.
