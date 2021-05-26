Taiwan performing arts center offers background photos for online meetings

Taiwan’s National Theater and Concert Hall launched eight photos to be used as online meeting backgrounds. (NTCH photo) Taiwan’s National Theater and Concert Hall launched eight photos to be used as online meeting backgrounds. (NTCH photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s National Theater and Concert Hall has created eight photos to be used as backgrounds in online meetings.

The National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) wants to bring a little fun to those who have been working and studying from home by launching a series of photos that can be used to replace the interior of one’s home when teleconferencing. Additionally, the photos, taken at NTCH’s performing arts library, green forest wall, and VIP room, are expected to promote tourism at the institution.

NTCH’s art director Liu Yi-ru (劉怡汝) said that some people may not want to show their co-workers the inside of their homes during online conferences. Therefore, NTCH is providing a selection of high-quality photos to disguise messy abodes while simultaneously presenting the concert hall to the public.

For example, on Google Meet, users can switch to the background photos when joining an online meeting on their phone or computer, said NTCH.

Due to the pandemic, NTCH will be closed until June 14. As of now, 48 shows have been canceled and 19 postponed.

Photos are free to download on this site.



Swarovski chandeliers hanging in the concert hall (Yi-Hsien Lee Photography photo)



Liberty Square and NTCH (Yi-Hsien Lee Photography photo)



Theater stage (Yi-Hsien Lee Photography photo)