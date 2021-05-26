Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

CM Punk trolls John Cena by declaring 'Taiwan is a country'

US politicians and pundits slam Cena for kowtowing to China

  129
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 12:51
CM Punk's new Twitter bio stating "Taiwan is a country." (Twitter, CM Punk screenshot)

CM Punk's new Twitter bio stating "Taiwan is a country." (Twitter, CM Punk screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former professional wrestler CM Punk on Wednesday (May 26) joined the tag team of politicians and pundits slamming wrestler John Cena for his groveling apology to Chinese netizens for referring to Taiwan as a country.

After Chinese netizens became enraged over Cena's reference to Taiwan as a country in a TVBS promo video for "Fast and Furious 9," Cena on Tuesday (May 25) apologized profusely in Mandarin in a video he posted on Chinese social media app Weibo. In the video, he said he was "very very sorry for my mistake" and stressed that "I very much love and very much respect China and Chinese people."

Ironically, the very audience he was trying to appease was less than impressed. Many Chinese felt he was being two-faced to please audiences in both markets and many insisted that he explicitly state "Taiwan is part of China" as part of his apology before they would accept it.

On Twitter, the backlash among politicians, pundits, and netizens alike was so great that criticism and mockery of Cena were trending under both the Taiwan and John Cena hashtags by Wednesday. Cena's old WWE rival CM Punk jumped into the fray by posting a cryptic tweet that simply read "New bio!"

His jab at Cena was clear, as he had changed his Twitter bio to "Taiwan is a country." The tweet soon gained 13,000 likes, 1,810 retweets, and 621 comments.

CM Punk trolls John Cena by declaring 'Taiwan is a country'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo poked fun at Cena using the performer's famous "you can't see me" taunt, saying "Yeah, John, you were correct. On your bowing to the Chinese Communist Party... I don’t see you!" He then called on the world to "stand with Taiwan and for freedom."

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) retweeted Cena's apology video Tuesday night and simply wrote "Pathetic." Less than an hour later, Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) described Cena's move as "Insane" and said that "Instead of kowtowing to the Communist Party of China," the U.S. should stand up for Taiwan as it faces "increasing threats and aggression" from Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping.

American political commentator and writer Keith Oberman on Wednesday morning condemned Cena's "gutlessness." CNN anchor Jim Sciutto lamented that despite the fact that Taiwan is a "decades-long healthy and functioning democracy," Hollywood does not dare acknowledge this for fear of angering Beijing and jeopardizing the cash flow for its blockbusters in the China market.

Chinese news agency Caixin pointed out that the weekly box office in China had exceeded 1 billion Chinese yuan (US$156 million) during a non-holiday period for the first time since January. Of these ticket sales, "Fast and Furious 9" raked in 876 million yuan, or about two-thirds of the total.
namefare
WWE
John Cena
CM Punk
Taiwan independence
Fast and Furious 9
Taiwan sovereignty

RELATED ARTICLES

John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
2021/05/25 13:28
Movie theaters in Taiwan's capital close due to COVID surge
Movie theaters in Taiwan's capital close due to COVID surge
2021/05/15 17:26
China condemns G7 statement censuring Beijing, supporting Taiwan
China condemns G7 statement censuring Beijing, supporting Taiwan
2021/05/06 20:30
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
Video shows moment Chinese ambassador accidentally admits Taiwan is independent, again
2021/04/30 17:28
Foreign minister says Taiwan will defend itself against China to 'very end'
Foreign minister says Taiwan will defend itself against China to 'very end'
2021/04/29 17:45

Updated : 2021-05-26 13:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced