Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan deploys 4 F-16s to US for training

Jet fighters departed Taiwan early Tuesday morning

  222
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 12:36
Taiwan F-16 spotted in Hawaii (Instagram, Aeros808 photo)

Taiwan F-16 spotted in Hawaii (Instagram, Aeros808 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has deployed four F-16As to the U.S. where they will be used for training missions.

The jet fighters departed Taiwan at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday (May 25). All logos and insignias on their fuselages and tails were removed due to the low-key nature of the mission.

After more than a dozen aerial refuelings, they landed at Hawaii’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at 3 pm local time, Liberty Times reported. The jets later made their way to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

According to Taiwanese defense and security analyst Mei Fu-hsing (梅復興), training for the F-16s' pilots is expected to be moved to Tuscon Air National Guard Base by the end of the year. He added that since the Tuscon base is close to the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range, Taiwanese pilots can use the range's vast airspace for weapons training missions.

On May 13, six Taiwanese F-16A fighters that were stationed at Luke Air Force Base returned to Hualien, where they will be upgraded to the Block 70 variant.

That same day, Instagram aviation aficionado Aeros808 had posted a photo showing two F-16s taking off from Daniel. K. Inoue International Airport. One of the aircraft displayed the serial number 6621, which is a Taiwanese military number, and the other displayed the American serial number 93-708.

According to internal military sources, a number of the country's F-16s are being retrofitted in the U.S. and will fly back to Taiwan in batches, piloted by Taiwanese and American pilots. The fighter jets will then be handed over to Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation for the scheduled performance trials.

Taiwan purchased 150 F-16 fighters from the U.S. in 1992. The U.S. delivered them in groups, with the first arriving in April 1997.

The first two fighters from that purchase took off from Fort Worth, Texas. After 19 aerial refuelings and layovers in Hawaii and Guam, they finally arrived at Chiayi Air Force Base 22 hours later.
Taiwan
U.S.
F-16s
Luke Air Force Base
Taiwan Air Force

RELATED ARTICLES

In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
2021/05/25 21:47
Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan
Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan
2021/05/25 21:00
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
2021/05/25 20:43
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
2021/05/25 20:00
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
2021/05/25 18:42

Updated : 2021-05-26 13:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced