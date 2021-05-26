Taiwan’s TSMC, MediaTek among top 10 semiconductor companies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has retained its place as the third-largest semiconductor firm in terms of sales revenue, according to market research company IC Insights.

TSMC raked in US$12.91 billion in the first quarter, behind Intel’s US$18.68 billion and Samsung’s US$16.15 billion. Among pure-play foundries, however, TSMC came out on top, according to the survey.

The rankings listed the top 15 semiconductor sales leaders, with eight headquartered in the U.S. and two each in Taiwan, South Korea, and Europe and one in Japan. The top industry players include one pure-play foundry (TSMC) and six fabless companies: Qualcomm, Broadcom, Nvidia, MediaTek, AMD, and Apple.

Taiwan-based MediaTek also made it into the top 10, nudging up six spots from 16th place last year. The firm reported US$3.85 billion in Q1, posting a remarkable year-on-year growth of 90 percent on the back of robust demand for chips for 5G cellphones.

Last week, TSMC claimed a breakthrough in the development of 1-nanometer chips, a collaboration with National Taiwan University and MIT. Meanwhile, MediaTek has recently launched new 5G chips targeting the mid-range mobile phone market.