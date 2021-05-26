Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC, MediaTek among top 10 semiconductor companies

IC Insights names Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company top pure-play foundry based on Q1 revenue

  251
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 12:10
Semiconductor (Getty Images)

Semiconductor (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has retained its place as the third-largest semiconductor firm in terms of sales revenue, according to market research company IC Insights.

TSMC raked in US$12.91 billion in the first quarter, behind Intel’s US$18.68 billion and Samsung’s US$16.15 billion. Among pure-play foundries, however, TSMC came out on top, according to the survey.

The rankings listed the top 15 semiconductor sales leaders, with eight headquartered in the U.S. and two each in Taiwan, South Korea, and Europe and one in Japan. The top industry players include one pure-play foundry (TSMC) and six fabless companies: Qualcomm, Broadcom, Nvidia, MediaTek, AMD, and Apple.

Taiwan-based MediaTek also made it into the top 10, nudging up six spots from 16th place last year. The firm reported US$3.85 billion in Q1, posting a remarkable year-on-year growth of 90 percent on the back of robust demand for chips for 5G cellphones.

Last week, TSMC claimed a breakthrough in the development of 1-nanometer chips, a collaboration with National Taiwan University and MIT. Meanwhile, MediaTek has recently launched new 5G chips targeting the mid-range mobile phone market.
TSMC
MediaTek
Intel
Samsung
Apple
Qualcomm
Broadcom
Nvidia
AMD
South Korea
Taiwan
semiconductor

RELATED ARTICLES

In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
2021/05/25 21:47
Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan
Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan
2021/05/25 21:00
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
2021/05/25 20:43
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
2021/05/25 20:00
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
2021/05/25 18:42

Updated : 2021-05-26 13:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced