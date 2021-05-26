TCI Co., Ltd. named as one of Asia's fastest growing companies by The Financial Times

TAIPEI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Co., Ltd. (8436. TWO), a leading nutraceutical ODM company, has earned a position in the exclusive ranking of High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific 2021. TCI, has been ranked top 15 among Taiwanese companies, registering an absolute growth rate of 207.6% and a CAGR of 45.4%. On having made it into the Top 500 list of the fastest-growing companies in a region covering 13 countries and millions of companies. It is now ranked first place in the supplement and seventh in the healthcare category in the Asia-Pacific region.



Vincent Lin, chairman of TCI, said, "Given the spread of Covid19 pandemic in Taiwan and the serious impact of the detection flow on medical energy, the company has two nucleic acid testing platforms QVS-96s, which can supply the Taipei Metro Area where the pandemic is most critical.".

Vincent Lin further stated that accurate, rapid screening, effective isolation and treatment for diagnosis are vital methods for controlling the pandemic. TCI Gene's QVS-96s was stationed in the Kunyang Laboratory of the Department of Disease Control and Taoyuan Lianxin Hospital. At present, it can be seen that more and more counties and cities will undergo largescale screening, which will involve a number of hospitals facing severe challenges in dealing with this matter. The addition of TCI QVS-96s is equivalent to increasing the flow of 20 laboratories. It is believed that it will effectively alleviate the bottleneck of screening and increase the number of medical applications, which can be configured for more important traceability and treatment measures.

In addition, since last year, TCI has implemented a virtual global office - VGO, an online operation to quickly develop an international market, adding 28 new business locations. After learning that Taiwan has begun to enter The Level 3 alert of pandemic control, the headquarter operation and logistics units have been fully activated within a virtual context; concerning logistical operations, TCI will endeavor to take the lead in regular delivery times.

The ranking is a joint initiative by The Financial Times, Nikkei Asia and the research provider Statista. Companies in the FT Asia-Pacific list ranks entrants from across the region by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019.

For further information, you can find it here on FT.com and here on Nikkei Asia.