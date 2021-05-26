Alexa
Taiwan’s TSMC looking to hire recent college grads for Arizona facility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company intends to build plant on 1,129-acre plot in north Phoenix

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 11:32
TSMC logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is seeking out young engineers to hire for its upcoming Phoenix fab so they can be trained on technology new to the Arizona market.

“There’s no existing talent pool that already has experience in our technology, so the hires for the AZ fab are primarily recent college graduates,” TSMC spokeswoman Nina Kao (高孟華) told the Phoenix Business Journal. She added, “In fact, most of the engineers hired by TSMC are recent college graduates — even hires in Taiwan who will also train on the technology and TSMC’s manufacturing operations.”

TSMC announced last year that it intends to build a US$12 billion plant in Arizona to produce 5-nanometer chips on a 1,129-acre tract of land it purchased in north Phoenix. The facility was initially expected to be ready for volume production by 2024.

However, according to a recent Reuters report, TSMC is possibly considering upgrading the originally planned 5 nm plant to a more advanced 3 nm fab, which would cost between US$23-25 billion.

The company has not replied to a request for comment on its Arizona facility plans, but CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) said in April that “further expansion is possible” after an initial phase, Reuters reported. Wei said TSMC would gauge efficiency in Phoenix and customer demand before deciding on the next steps.
