Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Station attendant on Taipei's MRT Brown Line tests positive for COVID

Staffer works at Jiannan Road MRT station in Zhongshan District

  1171
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 11:40
Jiannan MRT Station.

Jiannan MRT Station. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A station attendant at a stop on the Taipei MRT's Brown Line is the latest Taipei Metro employee to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Tuesday (May 25), the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) announced that an employee at Jiannan Road Station has tested positive for the coronavirus. The company emphasized that the staff member had been subject to routine temperature checks, had worn a mask at all times while on duty, and had not come in close contact with passengers.

The company stated that the attendant had proactively taken a PCR test after experiencing symptoms of the disease. When the results came back positive, station-wide disinfection was carried out, and the staff was dispatched to a rapid screening station.

Five people have been listed as contacts of the case and entered home isolation, reported CNA. An additional 22 contacts have been told to begin self-health monitoring.

On Monday (May 24), the Taipei City Government announced that a security guard at Longshan Temple Station had tested positive for the disease. Other recent cases among MRT employees include four members of the cleaning staff, another security guard, a dispatcher, another station attendant, and three administrative employees.

The Centers for Disease Control advises members of the public who believe they may have symptoms of COVID-19 to call 1922 or 0800-001922.
Taipei MRT
MRT
Taipei Metro
Covid cases
Covid infections
coronavirus cases
coronavirus infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
2021/05/25 18:42
300 confirmed cases still unaccounted for in Taipei, New Taipei
300 confirmed cases still unaccounted for in Taipei, New Taipei
2021/05/25 18:31
Assistant of Taipei city councilor diagnosed with COVID
Assistant of Taipei city councilor diagnosed with COVID
2021/05/25 14:53
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
2021/05/25 14:39
MRT ridership in Kaohsiung drops sharply amid Taiwan's COVID outbreak
MRT ridership in Kaohsiung drops sharply amid Taiwan's COVID outbreak
2021/05/25 12:28

Updated : 2021-05-26 13:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced