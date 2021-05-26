Station attendant on Taipei's MRT Brown Line tests positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A station attendant at a stop on the Taipei MRT's Brown Line is the latest Taipei Metro employee to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Tuesday (May 25), the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) announced that an employee at Jiannan Road Station has tested positive for the coronavirus. The company emphasized that the staff member had been subject to routine temperature checks, had worn a mask at all times while on duty, and had not come in close contact with passengers.

The company stated that the attendant had proactively taken a PCR test after experiencing symptoms of the disease. When the results came back positive, station-wide disinfection was carried out, and the staff was dispatched to a rapid screening station.

Five people have been listed as contacts of the case and entered home isolation, reported CNA. An additional 22 contacts have been told to begin self-health monitoring.

On Monday (May 24), the Taipei City Government announced that a security guard at Longshan Temple Station had tested positive for the disease. Other recent cases among MRT employees include four members of the cleaning staff, another security guard, a dispatcher, another station attendant, and three administrative employees.

The Centers for Disease Control advises members of the public who believe they may have symptoms of COVID-19 to call 1922 or 0800-001922.