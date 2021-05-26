Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan health minister consults with EU office on COVID developments

Meeting comes amid extension of nationwide Level 3 restrictions

  633
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 11:03
European Economic and Trade Office head Filip Grzegorzewski (European Economic and Trade Office photo)

European Economic and Trade Office head Filip Grzegorzewski (European Economic and Trade Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The EU held a video conference with Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shi-chung (陳時中) to discuss recent coronavirus developments.

The Taipei-based European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) said on Facebook that the meeting took place Tuesday (May 25), adding that the EU “stands by the people of Taiwan in these challenging times.”

The conference occurred the same day Chen announced that the nationwide Level 3 restrictions would be extended to June 14. Taiwan has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks after over a year of successfully keeping the virus at bay.

Despite the COVID challenges it currently faces, Taiwan was once again not invited to the World Health Assembly (WHA) which kicked off Monday (May 24), marking the fifth consecutive year the country has failed to participate in the World Health Organization's annual leadership meeting.

As a last-ditch effort, the East Asian nation had called on its allies and partners to submit proposals to the WHA advocating its inclusion.

Though it was unable to join this year’s WHA, Taiwan saw a wave of international support, including encouraging words from G7 foreign ministers, the French Senate, Danish Parliament, and the Slovak Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.
Taiwan
EU
CECC
EETO
Chen Shi-chung
COVID-19
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
In a time of danger, US should help its family and friends first
2021/05/25 21:47
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district
2021/05/25 21:13
Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan
Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan
2021/05/25 21:00
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects
2021/05/25 20:43
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million
2021/05/25 20:00

Updated : 2021-05-26 13:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced