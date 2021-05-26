Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins

Congress investigating reports that Wuhan lab scientists sought hospital care in November 2019

  192
By REUTERS
2021/05/26 10:03
Wuhan Institute of Virology. (Reuters photo)

Wuhan Institute of Virology. (Reuters photo)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are conducting their own investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus and how the U.S. government responded to the crisis, two Congressional officials said.

U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first COVID-19 cases were reported, U.S. government sources have told Reuters.

A Congressional official told Reuters on Tuesday the Senate Intelligence Committee, led by Democrat Mark Warner, has asked the spy agencies about various issues related to the pandemic, including whether it could have been started in a laboratory accident or originated with animals.

The official said that the committee would be looking into the accuracy of the still-classified reports that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill they sought hospital care in November 2019.

Three government sources cautioned that U.S. spy agencies had not yet reached any conclusion as to the origins of the virus, which first appeared in Wuhan and then spread worldwide.

Meanwhile, the House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Democrat Adam Schiff, has been conducting a "deep dive" into U.S. intelligence agencies' "response to and reporting about the pandemic," a second Congressional official said.

The House panel is continuing to press the agencies for information, the official said. The committee fears that "China’s lack of cooperation and transparency will continue to frustrate all efforts to develop an authoritative account for the origins of the virus."

Last week, the House committee's Republican minority issued its own report on COVID-19, focusing particularly on the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The GOP report asserted that there was "significant circumstantial evidence raises serious concerns that the COVID19 outbreak may have been a leak" from the institute, suggested the Wuhan lab was involved in biological weapons research, and that Beijing had attempted to "cover up" the virus' origins.
WIV
Wuhan Institute of Virology
Covid origin
lab leak
lab leak hypothesis
lab leak theory
coronavirus origin
COVID-19 origin

RELATED ARTICLES

Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before COVID-19 outbreak disclosed - WSJ
Wuhan lab staff sought hospital care before COVID-19 outbreak disclosed - WSJ
2021/05/24 10:56
Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China - Tedros
Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China - Tedros
2021/03/31 09:20
Former CDC chief Redfield says he thinks COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab
Former CDC chief Redfield says he thinks COVID-19 originated in a Chinese lab
2021/03/29 09:31
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
Biowarfare history of China's Sinopharm vaccine maker raises questions
2021/03/02 16:48
China calls Germany's Bild 'despicable' for reporting on Wuhan lab leak theory
China calls Germany's Bild 'despicable' for reporting on Wuhan lab leak theory
2021/02/23 18:31

Updated : 2021-05-26 10:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Taiwan extends Level 3 restrictions to June 14
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Little girl stranded on apartment ledge in Taiwan's Taoyuan
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize numbers for March and April announced