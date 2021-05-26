Alexa
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan

Magnitude 4.9 temblor rattles Hualien County

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/26 01:05
Map of magnitude 4.9 quake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday morning (May 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 14.1 kilometers west-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 19.5 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Hualien County and Nantou County, a 3 in Taichung City, and a 2 in Yilan County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taitung County, Taoyuan City, Chiayi County, Hsinchu County, and Chiayi City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication
Updated : 2021-05-26 03:18 GMT+08:00

