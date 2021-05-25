Alexa
Taipei announces breakdown of COVID cases by district

Wanhua cases total dwarfs Taipei’s other 11 districts

  427
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/05/25 21:13
(Taipei City Government image)

(Taipei City Government image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Government announced on Tuesday (May 25) the breakdown of 1,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city’s 12 districts from April 25 to May 25, with the most cases being reported in Wanhua, according to CNA.

The case breakdown is as follows: 659 in Wanhua, followed by 77 in Wenshan, 64 in Datong, 52 in Zhongshan, 52 in Zhongzheng, 47 in Xinyi, 45 in Shihlin, 41 in Daan, 36 in Beitou, 34 in Songshan, 34 in Nangang, and 29 in Neihu.

Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said the case distribution in the city shows that even though Wanhu is a hotspot, there are cases in all other 11 districts. Therefore, everyone should assume COVID is ubiquitous, he said.

The mayor added that at this stage it is meaningless to publicize the footprints of patients.

Ko went on to say that three rapid-testing stations in Wanhua screened a total of 876 people on Monday, with a positive rate of 7.8 percent, slightly up from the 5.9 percent recorded one day earlier. Judging from the daily fluctuations, the pandemic appears to have not exploded in the city, he said.

However, Ko emphasized that as people are mobile, the pandemic may spread to other parts of the country, as it has done in Taipei.
Updated : 2021-05-25 22:10 GMT+08:00

