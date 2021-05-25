Alexa
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys NT$39 snack, wins NT$10 million

Latest winner of Taiwan receipt lottery Special Prize spent just NT$39 on snack

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 20:00
(Google Maps image)

(Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 7-Eleven customer in New Taipei who bought a snack for only NT$39 (US$1.39) has won the NT$10 million prize in the March-April issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Tuesday (May 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. Later that day, 7-Eleven announced that two customers had won the NT$10 million Special Prize and three had garnered the NT$2 million Grand Prize, but it had not yet announced the winners of its NT$1 million cloud invoice award.

According to 7-Eleven, the Special Prize winner who spent the least and won the most had purchased a snack at its Daxia branch in New Taipei's Sanxia District. The person who spent the second-least bought NT$140 worth of household goods at its Huamei branch in Changhua County's Huatan Township.

As for the 7-Eleven Grand Prize winners, one bought a cup of City Cafe coffee at its Nazhao branch in Tainan City's Xinhua District. Another bought NT$95 worth of household goods at the Zongan branch in Tainan City's Annan District, while the third winner mailed a package for NT$385 at the Madou branch in the city's Madou District.

The winning number for the Special Prize for the March-April edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 59518250. The winning number for the Grand Prize is 81016847.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 22884739, 80660537, and 62637675. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is just one this time around: 187. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this three-digit number will garner a NT$200 prize.
