145 students test positive for COVID in Taiwan

  385
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 18:42
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Tuesday (May 25) announced that 27 more students have tested positive for COVID-19 and that it will extend school closures to June 14.

On Tuesday morning, the MOE announced that 27 additional students have tested positive for COVID-19, the most reported on a single day since the start of the pandemic. The total number of students infected with the coronavirus has now reached 145.

In response to the steady surge in cases in the general population, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Tuesday announced that Level 3 restrictions will be extended to June 14. During the same press conference, Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) announced that the closure of schools at all levels, including public and private kindergartens, will be extended to June 14.

Starting this week, the MOE will begin to announce the latest number of infected students every morning. Of the 145 students infected so far, most of them are college students at 70 cases, followed by 24 elementary school students, 22 high school students, 17 junior high school students, and two kindergarteners.
Updated : 2021-05-25 19:13 GMT+08:00

