Taiwanese customer leaves heartwarming note for noodle stall operator

Restaurant industry has been one of sectors hit hardest by pandemic

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 18:31
(Facebook, 陳正強 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A noodle stall owner on Saturday (May 22) posted a heartwarming note from a frequent customer, which encouraged workers at the stall to hold on while the country fights the pandemic.

The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors since cities and counties across Taiwan began to introduce restrictive measures about a week ago following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The owner of the food stall, surnamed Chen, posted a photo of a handwritten note to Facebook along with a caption. On the note was NT$65 for payment.

The note read, “Cheer up, boss! Even though I just order a bowl of meat ball soup plus minced pork rice every time, I can feel you have been working hard to keep up during the pandemic, Please hold on! I’ll bring the whole class to eat your meat ball soup. Cheer up, boss!”

In the caption, Chen wrote, “This was the note written on an order sheet with payment left on the table by a frequent customer after dining here. I looked at it… and my tears rolled down… Cheer up, all bosses. Cheer up, Taiwan...”
