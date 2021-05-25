Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Auchan considers $400 million sale of RT-Mart stake in Taiwan

Deal would take Auchan out of Asia market

  327
By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 21:00
A shopper with large ticket goods is seen during the opening of an Auchan general store, on Black Friday, Nov 29, 2019, in Englos, northern France.

A shopper with large ticket goods is seen during the opening of an Auchan general store, on Black Friday, Nov 29, 2019, in Englos, northern France. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Auchan Retail is weighing whether to sell its stake in a hypermarket chain in Taiwan and exit the Asia market, per Bloomberg.

Auchan Retail, the largest shareholder of RT-Mart in Taiwan, is seeking to sell its stake in the chain, according to a source. The sale would mark a complete withdrawal of Auchan from Asia.

The 65 percent stake in RT-Mart is expected to sell for US$300-400 million. The sale process began last week.

As the deal is still in primary negotiations, Auchan may yet decide to retain its interest, according to sources close to the matter.

Last October, the French supermarket chain sold its stake in Sun Art Retail Group Ltd. to Chinese giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for US$3.6 billion. Now, Auchan appears ready to divest itself from its last holding in Asia.

Currently, Auchan still owns 20 hypermarkets and two convenience stores in Taiwan, which have a total of 5,500 employees. The company opened its first store in 1997.
Auchan
RT-Mart
Taiwan
retail
hypermarket

RELATED ARTICLES

South Korea foreign minister asserts Taiwan Strait peace is key to regional stability
South Korea foreign minister asserts Taiwan Strait peace is key to regional stability
2021/05/25 13:53
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
2021/05/25 13:28
US Department of Defense vows continued military assistance to Taiwan
US Department of Defense vows continued military assistance to Taiwan
2021/05/25 11:32
US scholar affirms Taiwan's rejection of Chinese vaccines
US scholar affirms Taiwan's rejection of Chinese vaccines
2021/05/25 10:30
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/05/25 10:00

Updated : 2021-05-25 22:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort