Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice features Taiwanese architects

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Venice Biennale Architecture 2021 is featuring five projects from Taiwanese studio Divooe Zein Architects.

“Primitive Migration to/from Taiwan,” an immersive exhibition curated by the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts, Divooe Zein Architects, and Double-Grass International Co., is taking place from now until Nov. 21 at Biennale Architecture 2021 in Venice.

Inspired by Taiwan’s landscape and history, Taiwanese architect Divooe Zein, the director of Divooe Zein Architects, responded to biennale curator Hashim Sarkis’ question “How will we live together?” with five projects: “Siu Siu – Lab of Primitive Sense,” “Nature Monastery in Bali,” “Semi-ecosphere glasshouse for isolation and meditation,” “Lab of Primitive Sense,” and “The Forest BIG.”

The exhibits not only explore the relationship between humans and nature but further resonate amid the pandemic. Additionally, the architectural projects include interactive elements that engage the audience’s sense of smell and hearing as well as other senses.

National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts Curator Liang Yong-fei (梁永斐) said that this year has been tough for his team due to COVID. The team set off to Venice after getting vaccinated at the end of April and began setting up the exhibition after a 14-day quarantine.



Monastery originally built in Bali (National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts photo)



"Siu Siu – Lab of Primitive Sense" (National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts photo)

The award-winning project “Siu Siu – Lab of Primitive Sense,” created by Divooe Zein Architects, explores the transition between urban areas and the forest located in Yangmingshan National Park on the outskirts of Taipei. The design took home the Advanced Developers Association Award for Emerging Architects in 2014.

The prototype of the experimental community “The Forest BIG,” situated at the Shangri-La Paradise Theme Park in Miaoli City, can also be seen at the venue. The community provides lessons and workshops for people of all ages to learn to live in nature.

The biennale is being hosted at the ancient prison of Palazzo delle Prigioni, a landmark situated in the heart of Venice. To visit, online reservations are required.



Biennale Architecture 2021 (National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts photo)



Taiwan's curating team led by Divooe Zein Architects (National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts photo)