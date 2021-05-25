Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

All schools in Taiwan to extend closures to June 14

Every school in country to continue to use distance learning

  1079
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 17:24
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Education (MOE) on Tuesday (May 25) announced that a nationwide closure of schools, which went into effect on May 18, will now be extended to June 14, as coronavirus cases continue to surge among students.

On Tuesday, the MOE announced that 27 more students have tested positive for COVID-19, the most reported on a single day since the start of the pandemic. The total number of students infected with the coronavirus has now reached 145.

In response to the steady surge in cases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Tuesday announced that Level 3 restrictions will be extended to June 14. During the same press conference, Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) announced that the closure of schools at all levels, including public and private kindergartens, will be extended to June 14.

Students are to stay at home and continue their coursework via distance learning. The MOE has instructed schools to halt in-person graduation ceremonies and proposed several supporting measures, including parent services, expansion of online teaching resources, and multiple options for conducting final exams, midterms, and make-up tests.

Due to the suspension of classes, many parents have had to take care of their children at home and have used up their special leave. Now the school closures have been extended, and parents are facing difficulties in their work.

Pan appealed to business owners to allow employees to work from home to help them take care of their children. He also called on schools to be more flexible with faculty and staff to enable them to teach online and work remotely.

The MOE has also continued to expand online teaching and learning auxiliary resources, including unit learning resources for various courses on the YouTube channels Yincai.com and DeltaMOOCx. The resources cover subjects such as high school mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and earth sciences.
school closures
school closure
schools
online learning
online classes
distance learning

RELATED ARTICLES

Tsannkuen insists laptops still in-stock amid school closures
Tsannkuen insists laptops still in-stock amid school closures
2021/05/19 21:04
Laptop sales in Taiwan spike amid local COVID outbreak
Laptop sales in Taiwan spike amid local COVID outbreak
2021/05/19 11:52
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
37 students in Taiwan reported with COVID on Tuesday
2021/05/18 18:12
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28
All schools in Taiwan to close May 19-28
2021/05/18 15:31
Taipei, New Taipei to close primary, secondary schools for two weeks
Taipei, New Taipei to close primary, secondary schools for two weeks
2021/05/17 13:05

Updated : 2021-05-25 19:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort