Taiwan unemployment rate falls to 21-month low in April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Unemployment in April fell to 3.71 percent, its lowest point in 21 months, after adjustments for seasonal factors, but the current COVID-19 surge might reverse the trend, reports said Tuesday (May 25).

Announcing the figures, the Directorate General for Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said the employment situation was stable amid an economic recovery.

Nevertheless, the current Level 3 COVID alert, which was extended to June 14 Tuesday, was likely to impact the job market for May, the China Times reported. The sectors of entertainment, leisure, hotels, and restaurants were likely to bear the brunt of the latest developments, according to the report.

In contrast, the manufacturing sectors might continue to perform well, particularly because of rising export orders. The pandemic has brought about strong demand for the nation's electronics products.

Before counting in seasonal factors, the April unemployment rate stood at 3.64 percent, its lowest point in 15 months. The DGBAS advised caution about predictions for May, traditionally a month when the unemployment rate shows a dip.