Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan unemployment rate falls to 21-month low in April

COVID outbreak likely to affect May data

  233
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 16:53
Taiwan's unemployment rate fell to a 21-month low in April 

Taiwan's unemployment rate fell to a 21-month low in April  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Unemployment in April fell to 3.71 percent, its lowest point in 21 months, after adjustments for seasonal factors, but the current COVID-19 surge might reverse the trend, reports said Tuesday (May 25).

Announcing the figures, the Directorate General for Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said the employment situation was stable amid an economic recovery.

Nevertheless, the current Level 3 COVID alert, which was extended to June 14 Tuesday, was likely to impact the job market for May, the China Times reported. The sectors of entertainment, leisure, hotels, and restaurants were likely to bear the brunt of the latest developments, according to the report.

In contrast, the manufacturing sectors might continue to perform well, particularly because of rising export orders. The pandemic has brought about strong demand for the nation's electronics products.

Before counting in seasonal factors, the April unemployment rate stood at 3.64 percent, its lowest point in 15 months. The DGBAS advised caution about predictions for May, traditionally a month when the unemployment rate shows a dip.
unemployment
unemployment rate
COVID-19
DGBAS

RELATED ARTICLES

US scholar affirms Taiwan's rejection of Chinese vaccines
US scholar affirms Taiwan's rejection of Chinese vaccines
2021/05/25 10:30
E-commerce giants reduce delivery service to COVID-hit parts of Greater Taipei
E-commerce giants reduce delivery service to COVID-hit parts of Greater Taipei
2021/05/25 10:09
Defiant anti-masker fined in Taipei
Defiant anti-masker fined in Taipei
2021/05/24 22:04
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
2021/05/24 21:01
Taiwan revokes Kinmen island mandate requiring COVID-19 tests
Taiwan revokes Kinmen island mandate requiring COVID-19 tests
2021/05/24 21:00

Updated : 2021-05-25 19:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort