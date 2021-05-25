Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Half of Taiwanese willing to receive COVID vaccines regardless of manufacturers

Poll finds 65% of Taiwanese concerned about pandemic affecting their work and income

  718
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Editor
2021/05/25 17:12
A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly half of Taiwanese have shown willingness to receive globally certified COVID-19 vaccines regardless of their manufacturers, according to a recent survey.

The poll, which was released Tuesday (May 25) by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF), found that 49 percent of Taiwanese would take any COVID-19 vaccines authorized by global health organizations once they are given the opportunity. However, 43 percent said they would only receive shots offered by certain manufacturers.

Nearly 53 percent of the respondents believed that the local COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan was caused by a preventable human error, while 23 percent said it was an unavoidable natural disaster. About 19 percent described it as the result of a combination of both.

In regard to the economic consequences of the recent outbreak, 65 percent of Taiwanese were worried about their work and income being affected. Only 34 percent showed no concerns.

Meanwhile, 23 percent of the respondents were confident that Taiwan could return to normal life within a month. The percentages of people predicting that the pandemic situation will improve in two months and over six months were 22 and eight, respectively.

The survey was commissioned by the TPOF and conducted by Focus Survey Research from May 17-20. The poll gathered valid responses from 1,082 adults over 20 years of age via telephone and had a sampling error of plus or minus 2.98 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
vaccination
poll
survey
Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation
local cases
domestic cluster

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
2021/05/24 21:01
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
BNP Paribas in Taipei 101 says employee has COVID
2021/05/24 16:42
Taiwan’s Hsinchu City to ban indoor dinning from Tuesday
Taiwan’s Hsinchu City to ban indoor dinning from Tuesday
2021/05/24 15:47
Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
2021/05/24 12:45
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
2021/05/23 21:59

Updated : 2021-05-25 19:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 290 new COVID cases, 170 retroactively added
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 334 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 256 cases added retroactively
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
31 confirmed COVID cases missing in Taipei
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
New Taipei man faces fine for mask antics at convenience store
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Chen says this week critical for status of Taiwan's Level 3 alert
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Taiwan health minister explains 400 retroactively added cases
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
Unmasked man attacks police with machete near Taipei Railway Station
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, 6 deaths, with 261 cases added retroactively
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort
Unseasonable in Taiwan, but 'mask brackets' offer pandemic comfort