Half of Taiwanese willing to receive COVID vaccines regardless of manufacturers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly half of Taiwanese have shown willingness to receive globally certified COVID-19 vaccines regardless of their manufacturers, according to a recent survey.

The poll, which was released Tuesday (May 25) by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF), found that 49 percent of Taiwanese would take any COVID-19 vaccines authorized by global health organizations once they are given the opportunity. However, 43 percent said they would only receive shots offered by certain manufacturers.

Nearly 53 percent of the respondents believed that the local COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan was caused by a preventable human error, while 23 percent said it was an unavoidable natural disaster. About 19 percent described it as the result of a combination of both.

In regard to the economic consequences of the recent outbreak, 65 percent of Taiwanese were worried about their work and income being affected. Only 34 percent showed no concerns.

Meanwhile, 23 percent of the respondents were confident that Taiwan could return to normal life within a month. The percentages of people predicting that the pandemic situation will improve in two months and over six months were 22 and eight, respectively.

The survey was commissioned by the TPOF and conducted by Focus Survey Research from May 17-20. The poll gathered valid responses from 1,082 adults over 20 years of age via telephone and had a sampling error of plus or minus 2.98 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.