Taipei sets up COVID relief fund

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayo Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is calling for donations to the city’s COVID-19 relief fund as the new wave of cases is putting a strain on its medical system.

Cash donations will be accepted until June 30 via the city’s social relief platform. Payments can be made through ATM or bank transfers, convenience stores, and smart application Easy Wallet.

The funds will be channeled to purchase rapid testing kits, arrange COVID hotel accommodation for patients, support frontline medical workers and disadvantaged groups, and other purposes. A designated committee will take charge of the funds, ensuring the optimized use of the resources.

Meanwhile, Taipei is also accepting donations of relief goods such as protective gear. Individuals and businesses can contact the Department of Social Welfare by calling the citizen hotline 1999 (extension 6956) for inquiries about the donations.