Taiwanese under home quarantine fined NT$300,000 for returning to work

City had previously fined two people NT$300,000 each for concealing information related to pandemic

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/25 17:21
Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien

Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hsinchu City resident under home quarantine on Tuesday (May 25) was slapped with a heavy fine of NT$300,000 (US$10,758) for returning to their office to work, CNA reported.

Hsinchu City Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said during an epidemic prevention meeting on Tuesday that the city government had previously fined two people NT$300,000 each for concealing information related to the pandemic.

The person undergoing home quarantine knew that they should not leave home but flouted the regulations by going to work, the mayor said.

He added that currently, there are more than 600 quarantine hotel rooms in the city. In addition, as of Tuesday, the city has banned indoor dining.
