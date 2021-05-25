Police in Taiwan's Pingtung nab 6 migrant workers for growing marijuana

Marijuana plants seized by Ligang Township police on May 23. Marijuana plants seized by Ligang Township police on May 23. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ligang Precinct of the Pingtung County Police Bureau on Tuesday (May 25) announced that it has seized a number of marijuana plants and related products after a May 23 raid on a Ligang home.

The precinct said that after a stakeout that lasted multiple days, police rushed the apartment in question and arrested six migrants for marijuana production. Altogether, six people were nabbed and were found to be all without masks: a 44-year-old Thai man surnamed Wang, two Thai women both surnamed Wa (one aged 40 and the other 48), an unidentified 47-year-old Thai female migrant worker, one 41-year-old fugitive migrant worker surnamed Ka, and a 39-year-old Vietnamese fugitive migrant worker surnamed Fan, CNA reported.

Police seized more than 13 marijuana plants, 19 joints, and related paraphernalia. It is estimated that the market value of the marijuana plants and products is about NT$5 million (US$179,340).

Ligang Police said the six suspects had used their vacation time to tend to their marijuana plants and activities. They started growing the plants in December 2020 and started making related products this February. As to whether their products had already hit the streets, the police are still investigating.